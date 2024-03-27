PICS: Crew star Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into stunning BTS in air hostess look from her ‘cabin’

Crew stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films, and the countdown to its release now stands at just two days. This heist comedy promises an exciting blend of thrills and laughter, starring three leading ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu - each bringing their own allure and charisma to the screen. Kareena recently shared a sneak peek behind the scenes (BTS) with some stunning photos of herself in her air hostess attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives BTS glimpse of Crew ahead of release

Today, March 27, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming release of Crew by offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the behind-the-scenes. The first snapshot captured a close-up monochrome shot of her face as she prepared to embody her character. In another striking image, taken in front of a mirror, she exuded elegance in a stunning red outfit, her air hostess ensemble from the film.

A third photo depicted her amidst the process of getting her makeup done while dressed in her flight attendant uniform. In a heartwarming moment, she shared a laugh with her team during the shoot, showcasing the camaraderie between them. The series concluded with a dazzling shot of Bebo donning a resplendent golden saree.

Accompanying the images was her caption, "In my cabin, with my #Crew #2DaysToGo," hinting at the anticipation building up to the film's release.

Have a look at Kareena's post!

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer Crew

In addition to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, Crew stars Diljit Dosanjh, with a special appearance by Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the movie is set to captivate audiences.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to be a delightful family entertainer. With its witty trailer and lively soundtrack already generating significant buzz among the viewers, the film is poised to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

