Crew Trailer Launch: Tabu’s hilarious reply when asked why makers signed her in Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon's film

Crew is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. It has fans buzzing with excitement, boasting A-list stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in key roles. Ever since its announcement, the film has captured the interest of audiences. The anticipation reached new heights with the recent release of the movie's trailer. During the trailer launch event, Tabu shared the reason why makers singed her in the film and her answer will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

Tabu on why makers signed her in Crew

During the trailer launch event of Crew, Tabu was asked the reason why filmmakers cast her in specific roles. The actress quipped that it might be because she is known for scolding people. She remarked, "Daantne ke liye lete hai mujhe filmon mein."

During the chat, Kareena Kapor Khan opened up about working with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She said, "I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honor of finally sharing screen space with her and of, course with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I really hope the film does well. Rajesh has made I think a super funny film. Super happy and excited."

About the trailer of Crew

The trailer will whisk you away on a side-splitting and enjoyable journey. It is a lively laughter-filled adventure with the delightful trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon sharing the screen for the first time in this fun-filled family comedy.

More about Crew

The much-anticipated film Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and supported by an outstanding team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Featuring the powerhouse trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

The movie promises wholesome family entertainment brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Set to hit screens on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, Crew guarantees an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with joy and excitement.

