Dabba Cartel Teaser OUT: Shabana Azmi chases ‘nafa’ and ‘nuksan’ for her business; Jyothika brings twist in the chase

Farhan Akhtar’s Dabba Cartel has already captured everyone’s attention. The show, which was announced last year, is now inching close to its release date. In the latest development, the makers have released the teaser of the show that offers a close glimpse into the world of the upcoming thriller-drama and revealed that it is poised to release on February 28, 2025.

On January 31, the makers of Dabba Cartel released the teaser across all social media platforms. Clocking at 1:09 mins, the teaser showcases the story revolving around the life of 5 ordinary women in Maharashtra’s Thane who start a drug cartel through the ‘dabba (tiffin)’ delivery service.

The clip begins with Shabana Azmi proclaiming in an assertive voice, "dhande mein khaali do hi cheez hoti hai-nafa aur nuksan." In the teaser, we see women dabbling and carrying out drug trafficking for the sake of money. The teaser concludes with Jyothika interrogating Azmi "to ye hai tumhara narcos Thane."

"Aaj dabbe mein kya hai? Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix," the post was captioned.

Soon after, fans swamped the comments section reacting to the post with one user exclaiming, "FINALLYYYYY". Another excited fan stated, "omggggg, can't wait. with all these amazing actors its definitely going to be a good one to watch."

A third fan hyped up Shibani Akhtar and stated, "Wow @shibaniakhtar ! Looks interesting!! Proud of you" and another user called it, "Farhan Akhtar Supremacy." One of the fans guessed it to be the "Breaking Bad female version" while another predicted, "Modern version of Saas bahu flamingo lg rha hai …..But dekhte hai …Just I think so …"

"This is an exciting show. It is a special show as Shibani is the creator of the show and this gives a special place to the show in my heart," Farhan Akhtar said at the special launch event of the show last year.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel features Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and, Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in the key roles.

Backed by Excel Media and Entertainment, the show is poised to release on February 28, 2025, on Netflix.