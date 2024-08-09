Farhan Akhtar reveals NOT Shah Rukh Khan but Hrithik Roshan was the initial choice for Don; ‘When I was writing…’

Farhan Akhtar remade Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 classic film, Don with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2006 followed by its sequel, Don 2 in 2011. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to its third part with Ranveer Singh, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor recalled he had promised Hrithik Roshan about the film but ended up casting King Khan for it.

During a recent conversation in the Raj Shamani podcast, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he and Hrithik Roshan had an "incredible" and "wonderful time" working together on Lakshya. After that, he reached out to Roshan and told his plans of remaking Don. In response to this, Hrithik also told him that the idea sounded "amazing."

Farhan went on to remember telling Hrithik that he would bring it to him once he finished writing it. However, the actor shared that during the course of his writing, he could only think of Shah Rukh Khan as the perfect choice for the role. He said, "When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him," further highlighting their times of hanging out at a party, spending time together with common friends in Delhi and not his "cinematic image".

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor asserted that it was Shah Rukh’s personality, wit, sarcastic and self-deprecating sense of humor that made him think that he could be the "best actor" for this part.

Meanwhile, Farhan had already promised Hrithik about the film. He then recalled telling Hrithik about his choice of SRK for the film. "I'll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he's the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don't worry about me.' That is a very gracious thing," he further shared.

Interestingly, Hrithik did a cameo in Don 2 which was released in 2011 as one of the disguises of Shah Rukh’s character. Apart from Don, Hrithik and Farhan have worked together in movies like Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Going further, Farhan Akhtar is all set to make Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

