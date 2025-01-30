Junaid Khan says he wants to release Loveyapa co-starring Khushi Kapoor on YouTube for free; here’s what is stopping him

Junaid Khan is currently looking forward to the release of rom-com, Loveyapa co-starring Khushi Kapoor. While the film is just a few days away from its release, the actor claimed that he would be happy to release the rom-com on YouTube for free. Nonetheless, he admits that it wouldn’t be a practical approach.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Junaid Khan was asked about his views on Loveyapa being his first theatrical release. To this, the actor opined that he doesn’t feel that the change in medium makes any difference. Junaid stressed that a film is dear to one and for decisions about distribution, he likes to leave it to better judgment.

"At the end of the day, I'm an actor. For me, in an ideal situation, put it free on YouTube so everybody, obviously, can watch it. But it's not a practicality," he said.

He further explained his decision to want the film to be available for free on YouTube, as he would always want it to reach maximum audiences. However, Junaid states he leaves it to the people in charge, as he believes they have a better judgment on how to market and get people for the film.

According to Junaid, the question about OTT Vs cinema is for distributors and not for the artists because he believes the medium doesn’t change anything for the artists.

In addition to this, Junaid Khan also talked about his rom-com, Loveyapa being a remake of 2022 release, Love Today. He stated that the remake of a film "doesn’t take anything away" from the film's freshness. He opined that love stories have a certain sense of timelessness, and he found the script ‘exciting’.

"I felt it was fun to do. And plus, I think many people don't really care that there is something they're like, no, but this looks interesting enough. Yeah, we don't really care if something else exists," he said.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in key roles. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is poised to release on February 7, 2025.