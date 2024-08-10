Throwback: When Jyothika revealed it is easier acting with Karthi than husband Suriya; ‘We often fight with each other’

Tamil celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika have always been fan favorites. Everyone knows about their love story from their early days as co-stars. However, did you know that Jyothika once said she felt easier acting with her husband's brother, Karthi?

Yes, back in the day, during a media interaction with On Manorama, the actress had said, “Acting with Suriya is difficult, as like most couples, we often fight with each other.” The actress further revealed that it feels smooth when she is acting with Karthi.

Both actors had worked together in 2019 for the film Thambi, directed by Drishyam’s Jeethu Joseph. The Tamil movie, which was an action thriller, presents the tale of two siblings, where Parvathy is unable to accept her brother Saravanan who returns home after 15 years.

In the course of time, she discovers that things are more than what meets the eye, soon uncovering a conspiracy around her. Besides Karthi and Jyothika, the movie also has actors like Sathyaraj, Nikhila Vimal, Seetha, Anson Paul, Sowcar Janaki, Bala, and many more in key roles.

The film marked the first collaboration between Karthi and Jyothika, which was met with commercial and critical success. The movie is also available to stream on Netflix, and one can watch the Hindi-dubbed version on Sony Liv.

On the work front, Jyothika was last seen playing the lead role in the Hindi movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The biographical film based on the life of a visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla, featured the actress as his mentor.

The movie went on to become a modest hit at the box office and received a generally positive response from critics. The actress is next set to feature in a web series called Dabba Cartel, presenting the story of five housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel in the 1960s in Mumbai.

Furthermore, Karthi is currently shooting for his movie Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran, which would serve as the sequel to his own 2022 movie. The actor is next set to appear in the film Meiyazhagan alongside Aravind Samy and in the movie Vaa Vaathiyare.

On the other hand, Suriya is set to appear in the much-awaited movie Kanguva, which will unveil its trailer on August 12, 2024, with the film slated to release on October 10.

