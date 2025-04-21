Days after Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat, Aamir Khan also gears up to vacate his Pali Hill house? Find out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently moved out of his iconic bungalow Mannat, which is under renovation and expansion. Now, just after this, a report states that Aamir Khan will also vacate his house in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. Yes, you heard that right! Aamir will move out of his Bandra apartment, as per reports, as the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society is set for redevelopment.

Real estate developer Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) is spearheading the upscale redevelopment of the property into a high-end residential project. Aamir Khan, who has several flats in the building, will be given a space in the redevelopment's rehab section, just like other residents.

Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, told Hindustan Times, "The project is currently under the approval stage, and we, along with our partners, are working on the documentation with the society. The target now is to launch the project where Aamir Khan owns apartments in December 2025."

Back in December 2023, MICL revealed that the redevelopment of a Bandra housing society would be spearheaded by one of its affiliated firms, which owns a 34 percent share in the venture. This revamp was held by Atmosphere Realty, a collaborative project helmed by three real estate giants: the Wadhwa Group, MICL, and the Chandak Group.

Aamir owns several apartments in the building, and like others, he will also be given a newly constructed rehabilitation wing of the property.

Meanwhile, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor also recently purchased a new property in Bandra's posh Pali Hill neighbourhood. As per the documents accessed by Square Yards, he bought the 1,027 sq ft apartment for over Rs 9 crore. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Though the official release date of the film is not yet out, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that it will be hitting the theaters on June 20, 2025. A source also shared that makers are also planning to attach the trailer with Ajay Devgn's Raid, which is set to hit screens on May 1.

The source said, "The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too."

