Chef Vikas Khanna comes out in support of Gauri Khan’s restaurant amid ‘fake paneer’ allegations: ‘It’s scary that…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, owns the luxurious restaurant Torii in Mumbai. It was recently in the headlines after a YouTuber accused it of serving ‘fake paneer.’ Now, Chef Vikas Khanna has come out in support of the restaurant and expressed that it was scary how people who aren’t qualified are trusted.

On April 18, 2025, Chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram Stories and defended Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii after a YouTuber questioned the quality of their paneer. He wrote, “I've been cooking & working with the science of food for the past several decades. I've never seen such terrible misinformation, like YouTuber who claims to be a food scientist.”

Chef Vikas continued, “IODINE changes color with reaction under presence of ingredients: Potatoes, Rice, Bread, Cornstarch, Flour, Unripe bananas. The use of these ingredients (thus reaction) could also happen in cross-contamination. It's scary that unqualified people are taken seriously.”

He also tagged the restaurant Torii and YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva, who made the allegations.

Earlier, influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video on Instagram in which he visited many celebrity-owned restaurants, including Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else. He conducted an iodine tincture test on paneer at all the places. When he performed the test at Gauri Khan’s restaurant, the paneer reflected a black and blue color, which indicated the presence of starch.

Reacting to this, Sarthak stated, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the (Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant served fake paneer. I was shocked to see this).”

The video had gone viral on the internet. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant Torii also reacted to it. Clarifying the matter, they commented, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

For the uninitiated, Sarthak Sachdeva’s video has now been removed from Instagram.

