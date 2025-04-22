5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video that have friendship as their core ingredient: Dil Chahta Hai to Dostana

Friendship is one of the most cherished relationships we can have with anyone. Often times, it’s our buddies who help us sail through testing times and lend us a shoulder to lean on when things go haywire. Several filmmakers have beautifully encapsulated this bond in their movies. If you also want to watch movies with friendship as their core ingredient then we have got you covered.

Advertisement

5 movies on OTT to enjoy when missing friends:

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai is an iconic movie created by Farhan Akhtar in his directorial debut. Through the film, the filmmaker told the tale of his life and the relationship he shared with his friend, Kassim Jagmagia. The 2001 film focuses on the three friends and how their lives change after exiting college. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

2. Rang De Basanti

Where to watch: Netflix

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra created this masterpiece, which eventually won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. In Rang De Basanti, a group of friends, who share a strong bond with each other, come together to document the story of five freedom fighters. The drama film featured Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and more.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Advertisement

Where to watch: Prime Video

Karan Johar’s directorial debut movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, became one of the biggest blockbusters of 1997. The rom-com featured college friends Rahul and Anjali, who, even though fought all the time, shared a lovely bond. But sadly, the arrival of Tina left Anjali stuck in the friend zone. However, in the end, everything ends well, and the two OG friends become man and wife.

4. I Hate Luv Storys

Where to watch: Netflix

Karan Johar bankrolled I Hate Luv Storys in 2010. The romantic comedy film, directed by Punit Malhotra, stars Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor. It showcases how two friends, who met by chance and vowed to stay friends forever, eventually fall in love.

5. Dostana

Where to watch: Prime Video

As the name suggests, Dostana is all about friendship and the highs and lows friends sometimes go through. The comedy film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Which of these films do you watch often? From Dil Chahta Hai to Rang De Basanti and Dostana, which of these movies based on friendships do you watch frequently? Dil Chahta Hai Rang De Basanti I Hate Luv Storys Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Dostana

ALSO READ: 5 underdog movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 that exceeded audiences' expectations: Haseen Dilruba to Sanam Teri Kasam