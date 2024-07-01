Juhi Chawla reveals she felt ‘cheated’ after seeing Shah Rukh Khan for first time: ‘Ye kya hai?’

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have a close friendship and have collaborated on several films, including Darr and Yes Boss. Recently, the actress fondly recalled her first meeting with the superstar, revealing her initial sense of being cheated. Chawla mentioned that she had imagined someone resembling Aamir Khan.

Juhi Chawla recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event, Juhi Chawla mentioned that she had not watched any of Shah Rukh's work on TV and had no idea about his appearance. She recounted that they worked together on a film when she was still new in the industry, called Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Producer Vivek Vaswani had praised him, saying your hero was in Fauji and was very famous. In her mind, she imagined a chocolate-faced, good-looking hero, like Aamir. So, Juhi agreed to do the movie!

She further added, "When I reached the set, that was when I first saw him. Shah Rukh, patla sa, dubla sa, brown colour ka, white shirt mein duble patle se. Moti naak, mote honth. Maine bola, ‘ye kya hai?’ Ye toh mere saath dhokha ho gaya."

Juhi Chawla talks about Shah Rukh Khan's initial days

Juhi Chawla began by noting that the actor didn't have a home in Mumbai since he had come from Delhi, and she wasn't certain where he stayed or who cooked for him. She further revealed that Khan used to eat with the unit, sharing their meals and enjoying their tea while engaging in friendly banter and conversations.

Advertisement

She also remembered that SRK owned only one car, a black Gypsy. During that time, he managed two or three shifts, filming Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Dil Aashna Hai, and simultaneously working on a film with Divya Bharti.

The actress recounted that Shah Rukh Khan had faced difficulty paying his car EMIs, resulting in his car being repossessed. She acknowledged that he felt deeply disheartened that day.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike and also attained box office success.

Up next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in a movie titled King. The actor will be portraying the role of Don in the highly anticipated project. Pinkvilla revealed that his character will display multiple dimensions.

Advertisement

According to sources, "Shah Rukh Khan is very mindful of his audience's interest in seeing him take on intricate roles. King is a project that holds significant personal meaning for him, and he has been actively collaborating on its creation with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. Together, they have developed a character that is rich in attitude, style, and subtleties specifically tailored for SRK in King."

More about King

King is an adrenaline-pumping action thriller that follows the trials of a mentor and his protege, as they navigate through extreme challenges to prove their mettle. Making her cinematic debut, SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, portrays the role of the protege under the mentorship of SRK, titled King.

The film explores SRK's character as 'The King of the Underworld,' weaving a gripping narrative around his dominance. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further developments.

ALSO READ: The Khel of Titles: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gear up for King and Sikandar in 2025