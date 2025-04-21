Rohit Shetty addresses rumored fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale box office debacle: 'Humne decide kiya ki hum...'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. The Bollywood superstar has a huge fan base in India and worldwide. SRK has given many hits in the industry. He collaborated with renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express, which became a huge success. However, his second film with the filmmaker, Dilwale, couldn't be a hit film, and there were rumors that the duo had a fallout post-box office debacle. Now, Rohit responded to such rumors and denied them. He also added that they have respect for each other.

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, Rohit Shetty responded to rumors of fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale's box office debacle and said, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi." (There's nothing like that).

He added, "Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha.” (We have mutual respect. We started our own production house after Dilwale. We decided to make our own films so that if we face a loss, it is on us. However, we did not face a loss in Dilwale.)

The filmmaker further added that Dilwale was a big hit overseas. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan produced Diwali under Red Chilies Entertainment.

In the same interview, Rohit also opened up on making some good friends in the industry and shared that he is very close to Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. He added that he considers Ajay his elder brother. Talking about Deepika, he revealed that she shot the last schedule of Singham Again when she was four months pregnant and added, "relations like these are rarely made".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles.

