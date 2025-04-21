Corset to strappy saree blouse design guide ft Suhana Khan for pulling off 5 head-turning looks

You can count the number of times Suhana Khan has made an appearance in a saree on your fingers, and yet, her catalog serves as the ultimate ethnic inspo guide for fashionistas. That’s how impeccable Suhana is with her six-yard flair. From her Gen Z-coded red saree with corset blouse to her electric blue Arpita Mehta drape, the budding fashionista has a statement-making saree for every occasion.

Advertisement

Let’s explore her top 5 saree looks that left her fans smitten:

1. Manish Malhotra red corset saree

Suhana’s gorgeous red saree with corset blouse is a masterclass on a blend of contemporary and traditional. Sourced from the catalog of celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra, the plain red chiffon saree exuded its poised charm, while the encrusted structured corset dialed up the drama of her ethnic outfit. Styled with diamond-studded ruby earrings, Gauri Khan’s daughter’s Gen Z flair was pure magic.

2. Tarun Tahiliani ivory gold saree

Suhana Khan’s ivory and gold Tarun Tahiliani saree was a feast for the eyes as she styled it with grace and panache for the Hastakshar ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The meticulously crafted drape featured pearl, stone, and crystal embellishments, serving the signature allure of the Tahiliani craft. However, the pièce de résistance of Khan’s look was her matching bandeau blouse, which made her look stand out with an understated charisma.

Advertisement

3. Torani red zari saree

When it comes to serving primordial ethnic looks, one of the Indian ethnic designers who reigns supreme is Karan Torani. Suhana Khan adorned a red saree from the brand’s Leela collection, worth Rs 1,04,500. The plain georgette drape featured Torani’s signature heart-motif zari work at the borders. The blouse held its own charm as it boasted a plunging neckline and cap sleeves with scalloped trim, inducing awe and admiration.

4. Arpita Mehta electric blue saree

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter took the internet by storm when she posted heart-stirring photos in an electric blue color. This bold and attention-grabbing shade impeccably accentuated Suhana’s bewitching brown tone, serving killer looks. Her diaphanous blue saree featured mirror work and cutdana work on the borders and blouse, decorated with shiny dangling tassels. However, the best part of Khan’s traditional flair was her matching blue bindi.

5. Falguni Shane Peacock powder pink saree

Advertisement

The Archies actress’s high-octane powder pink saree by Falguni Shane Peacock is a vision to behold. The pre-draped sheer drape featured crystal-embroidered work, delivering KiraKira vibes. The pastel designer piece ditched the traditional drape style and wrapped Suhana’s silhouette in a contemporary fashion, serving mermaid-core energy. The matching blouse was high on fashion with crystals, beads, and Swarovski stone embellishments.

So, primordial Torani red saree or contemporary Swarovski-embellished couture, which of Suhana Khan’s six-yard elegances makes it to your ethnic fashion mood board?

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan is ‘Blueprint of Kajol’ in gorgeous butter yellow maxi dress