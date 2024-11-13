Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal block Eid, Diwali, Christmas 2026 with Love & War, Ramayana, Mahavatar

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are set to have a busy 2026 with multiple films of the duo lined up for release. The actors, who will share the screen in the Eid release Love & War, have now also blocked other major festival dates. Ranbir’s Ramayana is slated for Diwali, while Vicky’s Mahavatar will arrive on Christmas.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who have previously worked together in Sanju, are gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. They were recently in Rajasthan for some preparation related to the film. Alia Bhatt is also playing the lead role in this highly anticipated epic.

It was first announced that the film will be released in cinemas on Christmas 2025. However, an official press release from September 2024 informed that Love & War has a new release date, March 20, 2026. This date falls during the long holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa, making for a perfect release window.

Next, Ranbir Kapoor will be looking forward to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Ranbir portrays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi joining as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. Producer Namit Malhotra recently made the official announcement that the two-part saga will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, he expressed, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence... Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Have a look!

And then Vicky Kaushal is looking to wrap the year with a bang as he arrives with the movie Mahavatar on Christmas 2026. The actor will star as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma. The first look of Vicky was unveiled today, November 13, 2024.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!”

Check it out!

As these two stars prepare to take over the festivals in 2026, let us know which film you are most excited about in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Re-release Trailer: Hrithik Roshan honors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan classic with voiceover tribute; ‘Cannot wait to…’