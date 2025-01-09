Deva: Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller’s trailer gets certified by CBFC; know length inside

Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience in the action thriller Deva, which releases at the end of the first month of 2025. The teaser has already been unveiled, and it has taken the excitement of the fans to the next level. They are eagerly waiting for the launch of the official trailer. It has now been learned that a 2-minute, 22-second-long trailer has been certified by CBFC.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the theatrical trailer of the upcoming movie Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, was certified on January 8, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating, and the certified length is 2 minutes and 22 seconds.

Earlier, on January 5, 2025, the makers dropped the teaser of the film. The brief clip showed Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. He was seen in an intense and powerful cop avatar. The madness and fury of Shahid’s character were also visible in a short glimpse of his dance. At the end of the teaser, the message read, “Trailer Soon.” Netizens were left extremely impressed with Shahid’s look and acting.

In September 2024, Shahid Kapoor posted a special video from the shoot wrap of Deva. He celebrated by doing his famous Dhan Te Nan step from Kaminey. In the caption, he said, “This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit ITS A FILM WRAP ON THIS MONSTER OF A FILM THAT TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is a Roy Kapur Films production. Alongside Shahid Kapoor in the lead, the cast includes Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. Deva is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

