Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s intense new PIC from action thriller has our excitement peaking for film’s release; fan calls him ‘most handsome policewala’

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to start the new year with a bang. His next film, Deva, is set to release in the first month of 2025. As the team prepares to kickstart the promotions, a new intense picture of Shahid from the action thriller has been dropped. It has our excitement peaking for the film’s release. Fans were also left impressed with one gushing over the actor’s ‘handsome’ cop look.

On December 23, 2024, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a monochrome still from his upcoming movie, Deva. In the photo, he was seen holding another man by his hair, teasing a power-packed action scene. Shahid had an angry expression on his face.

The caption of the post read, “LOADING (bomb emoji).”

Have a look at the new still!

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their appreciation. One person said, “Eagerly waiting for Deva!” while another wrote, “WE ARE READY! can’t wait for another masterpiece.”

A user called Shahid, “The Most Handsome Policewala,” as he is playing a cop in Deva. One netizen stated, “BRING IT ON SHAHID URF DEVA,” and another comment read, “Can't wait to witness Deva's Dead*ss Journey.” Many others conveyed their excitement with red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor shared a special video from the shoot wrap-up of Deva. He celebrated by doing his famous Dhan Te Nan step from Kaminey. In the caption, the actor wrote, “When DEVA did the dhante daan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling.”

Talking about what the viewers can expect from the movie, Shahid continued, “This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit IT'S A FILM WRAP ON THIS MONSTER OF A FILM THAT TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME.” Check it out!

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, Deva stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Roy Kapur Films as well as Zee Studios. Earlier slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2025, the film was preponed. It is now scheduled to hit the big screen on January 31, 2025.

