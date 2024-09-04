Deva: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde celebrate song wrap; cut ‘Bhasad Macha’ cakes on set; PICS

Shahid Kapoor entertained audiences in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his next project, the action thriller Deva. Shahid and lead actress Pooja Hegde recently celebrated a song wrap on the sets of the film. Pictures of them cutting a ‘Bhasad Macha’ cake has surfaced on the internet.

Today, September 4, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Roy Kapur Films, the production house of Deva, posted a picture on their Stories. The photo showed a cake-cutting ceremony on the sets. There were two huge cakes kept on the table, one with ‘Bhasad’ written on it while the other one had ‘Macha.’ Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and choreographer Bosco Martis were seen in a fun mood as they participated in the ceremony.

The story was captioned with different hashtags, “#Deva #Bhasad Macha #SmashedIt #SongWrap,” accompanied by a fire emoji.

Sharing another image of the gang from the celebration, the production house wrote in a post, “And it’s a wrap! Get ready to witness Deva’s electrifying action soon.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde announced a wrap for herself on Deva. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of sweet note that she received from the team. It read, “Hi Pooja, A heartfelt thank you for your incredible work and presence on our film! Your talent and dedication brought so much life to the set and it truly shows in the film!. Shine on! Lots of love.”

Touched by the note, Pooja said, “The Sweetest. Thank youuu @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap.”

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios as well as Roy Kapur Films. Shahid Kapoor is playing the role of a cop in the action-packed movie. In July, shared a picture of his look and announced the release date of the film.

In the photograph, Shahid was seen wearing a police vest and had a gun in his hand. The actor sported an intense expression on his face. The caption read, “Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!”

