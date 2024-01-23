Did you know Alia Bhatt's Ramayan-themed saree for Ram Mandir inauguration took 100 hours to complete?

On January 22, the entire nation was immersed in the consecration of long-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The historic moment was attended by several luminaries from all walks of life. Several Bollywood celebrities were also invited to witness this historic event. Amongst them was the power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who turned heads in their ethnic best. Nonetheless, it was actually Alia Bhatt’s turquoise saree that became the talk of the town. Recently, we’ve caught our hands on the insights of the making of her special ensemble.

Details about Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-themed saree for Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

A while back, renowned fashion stylist Ami Patel who styled Alia Bhatt for the special Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 took to her Instagram handle and shared interesting details on the making of the actress’ special saree for the occasion. For the consecration, the Jigra actress keeping it simple yet significant exuded elegance in a custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree.

The pallu of the saree had important scenes from the Ramayan which were ‘intricately handpainted’. According to the stylist, the saree was completed in 100 hours for the historic occasion. “Simple yet Historic! Alia Bhatt’s custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree from @madhurya_creations had important scenes from the Ramayan intricately handpainted in the Pallu,” read the caption.

Take a look:

Advertisement

She further added, “The breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, Dasharathas promise, in the boat with Guha, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu, Hanuman presenting the ring to Sita ma, the Rama Pattabishek. These miniature paintings were done in a traditional “Pattachitra” style and took 100 hours to complete on time for this momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.”

The actress completed her look with minimal makeup, accessorized with elegant jewelry and a finesse bun. She also carried a matching potli bag and a matching shawl for the occasion.

Fans reaction to the actress' choice

It is worth mentioning that several eagle-eyed fans had pointed out the depiction yesterday and lauded actress’ choice. A fan commented, “Love love her every outfit these days”, while another fan commented, “Alia Bhatt wearing a saree which has Ramayana depicted on it? wow this is beautiful!" and a third fan commented, “Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs," pointing out the portrayal of "Hanuman ji, Ram Setu, and lord Ram."

Alia Bhatt turned heads in Ajrak saree

It goes without saying that this is not the first time that the actress has grabbed eyeballs with her perfect fashion choices. Prior to Ram Mandir inauguration, Alia was conferred with the Honorary Award at the Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for her exemplary contribution to the field of cinema.

For the occasion, she was a vision to behold as she stunned in an Ajrak saree paired with a complementing drape. She highlighted the aesthetics of her look with a minimal makeup look and open tresses in loose curls with a center partition. The actress accessorized her looks with gold earrings.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, her affair with chiffon sarees in Karan Johar’s directorial had also grabbed everyone’s attention.

Currently, the actress is busy shooting for Vasan Bala’s Jigra. She is often seen giving a peek into her shooting sessions on social media with her fans and followers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pose for selfie with Akash-Shloka Ambani at Ram Mandir inauguration