Did you know AR Rahman created Jai Ho for Yuvvraaj, not for Slumdog Millionaire?

Over the years, AR Rahman has become a global icon and has multiple national and international accolades in his kitty. Among them is the prestigious Academy Award for Best Original Song he won for the track Jai Ho from the 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire. But did you know that the award-winning number was created by him for Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj? Subhash Ghai makes some shocking revelations. Read on!

Subhash Ghai revealed AR Rahman originally composed the song Jai Ho for his film Yuvvraaj

AR Rahman’s popular song Jai Ho got everyone humming, back in 2008. Featured in the movie Slumdog Millionaire directed by Danny Boyle, it won many coveted awards. However, according to filmmaker Subhash Ghai, that song was not even created for the film. While talking to ANI, Ghai said that Rahman’s song was first recorded for his film Yuvvraaj. But since they thought it was not going with the movie; it was given to Boyle for Slumdog Millionaire.

“That Jai Ho song was made for Yuvvraaj. We recorded it but after recording, I felt that it wouldn’t work for us in that situation. Rahman gave the song to that (Slumdog Millionaire) film. It is his composition,” Subhash Ghai said adding that he felt that the song was slightly too soft and subtle for the aggressive character, Zayed Khan, on which the track was going to be filmed in the drama films starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Zayed Khan, Katrina Kaif and Boman Irani. Hence, Ghai gladly gave it to them so they could use it.

An earlier report by TOI reported him saying, “I happily gave the song to Rahman when he said it was needed for Danny Boyle's film. I felt the song was slightly too soft and subtle for the aggressive character (Zayed Khan). I'm glad they could use it. Every film and every song has its own destiny. That song was meant to be in Slumdog Millionaire.”

AR Rahman said Danny Boyle loved the song Jai Ho for Slumdog Millionaire

In an old conversation, AR Rahman informed Hindustan Times that even though Ghai didn’t want the song, Danny loved it. This is why he gave the song to him. While chatting with the publication, the composer divulged that it was because of an unplanned meeting with director Danny Boyle that led to the collaboration. Sharing more about the incident, Anil Kapoor said, “We kept telling Danny that he must get in touch with Rahman in Chennai but Danny said that he had heard Rahman didn’t agree to (immediate) projects and he needed someone who’d come into the project right away.”

But as fate wanted it, Rahman was spotted in a hotel lobby when he was in Mumbai for a music release. Both Rahman and Boyle met was a brief meeting that led to the song being used in the 2008 British drama film. Then, it was at the 81st Academy Awards that Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire won multiple awards. Rahman was also bestowed with two Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

AR Rahman’s work front

It was back in 1992 that the singer and composer made his debut in the Indian film industry with the Tamil film Roja. Since then, he has worked in multiple languages including English, Persian, and Mandarin. The music director has also been associated with films like Raanjhanaa, Highway, Dil Bechara, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Pippa, and more. Apparently, he is also doing music for upcoming films like Maidaan and Chamkila.

