Subhash Ghai reveals how he dealt with multiple controversies over Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit’s Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai is a renowned filmmaker who has been associated with the Indian film industry for ages and made a huge contribution to Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. He also directed the 1993 action crime film Khal Nayak which has slowly made its way to the list of iconic movies. In a recent chat, the director-producer spoke about the challenges he faced during its release.

Subhash Ghai talks about controversies associated with his film Khal Nayak

Subhash Ghai brought actors like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff together and created a masterpiece titled Khal Nayak. While everything went well till the shoot of the movie, it went through a rough patch during its release. While talking to ANI, the filmmaker went back in time and recalled Sanjay Dutt getting arrested before the film's theatrical premiere in 1993.

Talking about it during an exclusive interview with ANI, Ghai shared, “(Sanjay's arrest) did not majorly impact the making of the film but yes there was a lot of noise in the media. I felt bad that he went to the jail. We had already finished the shooting part of the film when he got arrested. Only the last court scene was in the making when all that happened.” Moreover, Dutt’s arrest led people to draw parallels between his real and reel life showcased in the feature film.

Advertisement

Recalling another incident related to the movie, the lyricist-screenwriter said that the peppy number Choli Ke Peeche from the movie, starring the dancing diva of the industry, Madhuri Dixit was labeled as ‘vulgar’ by certain sections of the society for its lyrics. This led to protests in several parts of the country.

The Hero producer was quoted as saying, “The main hardship we faced due to Choli Ke Peeche song. People labelled it vulgar, protests happened. Around 32 political units came and protested against me. They demanded a ban. Many even claimed that I was promoting a terrorist.”

But despite so much negative noise around the movie, the Apna Sapna Money Money filmmaker faced it with conviction and decided to let his work do the talking. Hence, he told the protestors to first watch the film and then decide for themselves. He requested them, ‘If after watching you feel that there's something wrong in it then please do remove my film.’

Sharing his thoughts, Ghai said, “I made the film with my honest intentions. This film talks about how he becomes a nayak from a khal nayak. The story was about the transformation of a villain, but you know that when there is ‘josh’, it stays for a long time within our country, and by the time it goes, your life ends up being ruined.”

Subhash Ghai drops post after Khal Nayak completed 30 years

Last year, one of the hit movies of his career, Khal Nayak completed 30 years of its release. To commemorate the day, the filmmaker dropped a creative that read “Celebrating 30 years of Khal Nayak.” He also expressed his emotions about the film and the milestone it has achieved and wrote, “Indian pan cinema has to tell human stories with indian thought on big screen regaled with big music n larger than life characters but still has to look real n heartwarming like khalnayak. To stay longer.”

Check out his post:

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Subhash Ghai reveals why Shah Rukh Khan shot Pardes’ Yeh Dil Deewana within a day