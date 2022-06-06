Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi before his Bollywood debut?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam in the lead. His acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. Now, in a recent chat, the actor revealed that he once auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's popular television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ayushmann said: "Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director 'bro, I am going'. So I could not do that TV show." Pulkit essayed the role of Lakshya Virani, in 2006, which got his first recognition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was recently seen in the action thriller Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. Directed by Anubhav Sinha who also co-produced it with T-Series. The film focused on an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India and it released in the theaters on May 27. Next, he will star in Junglee Pictures's comedy Doctor G starring Rakul Preet Singh alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022.

Ayushmann also has Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero and will feature Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead character. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is slated to release on the 2nd of December 2022.

Also Read: Ahead of Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he witnessed the 'pain of north-east people' first time in college