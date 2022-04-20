EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals stardom affected his relationships: It wasn't easy to digest the fame

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Today, he has completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. The actor made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor with Yami Gautam and later, starred in many hit Bollywood films, including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Andhadhun among others. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed how his stardom has affected his relationship with his family and friends.

The actor said that after his first film, he was all over the place and it was not easy for him to digest the fame. "I think after 6-7 months I realised that you have to give time to your friends and family, though I still try my best to strike that balance but it's difficult. I am glad I saw failure in the initial years of my career. After my first film, I realized my true friends were there always there with me".

Further, Ayushmann also spoke about how he keeps his family detached from the glam world. "You don't have to really overwhelm yourself with your success or get bogged down by your failures. Just being normal in all circumstances it's easier said than done but that's how you should try to do that basically."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's video:

On the work front, the actor has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh, Anubhav Sinha's action thriller film, Anek and Aanand L. Rai's An Action Hero.

