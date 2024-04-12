Did you know Boney Kapoor nearly cast Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in a movie? Here’s why he DROPPED plan

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to enthrall the audience with his latest release Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. But did you know that before working with Parineeti Chopra, Dosanjh almost signed a movie with her sister Priyanka Chopra? Yes, you heard it right.

Director and producer Boney Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that he had almost signed Priyanka and Diljit for a movie, but it did not happen. Read to know why!

Boney Kapoor has almost signed Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for a movie

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney Kapoor was asked about No Entry 2 and the star cast of the movie, including Diljit Dosanjh. The producer further went on to say and revealed, "He (Diljit) was always a good actor. In fact, long time back, I had planned a film with him and Priyanka Chopra. It was to be called Sardarni. That’s the time Priyanka got this offer of going to Hollywood to shoot for Quantico. So, she asked us to wait for some time."

Boney Kapoor revealed that he decided to wait for Priyanka to come back but she signed the second season of Quantico. "She was offered the second season, so finally we had to give up because she got stuck there, and the kind of appreciation she got, she got certain other offers there. She preferred to make a career there, and we had to drop that picture", Kapoor added.

Kapoor praised Diljit Dosanjh and said, "I’ve seen his Punjabi films and even the Hindi films that he has done. He is a remarkable actor, he has a fantastic sense of comedy, his sense of timing is fantastic, a good singer, and a talented guy. So, it’s always good to have a fresh mix of actors in a film to get freshness."

About No Entry 2

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios were partnering on No Entry 2 and got a big cast on board the sequel. The source close to the development revealed, "While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story".

No Entry 2 will go on floors in December 2024 and will hit the theatres in December 2025.

