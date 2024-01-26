Manoj Bajpayee dashes hopes of The Family Man and Farzi crossover; 'I don't think this will happen'

Renowned filmmakers Raj and DK, masters behind the Prime Video hit web series The Family Man, also steered the thrilling series Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. Following the buzz around Farzi, fans swiftly drew comparisons between the universes of the two shows, expressing hope for a potential crossover. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Srikant Tiwari in the espionage thriller The Family Man, expressed doubts about the possibility of merging these two distinctive universes.

In a conversation with Lallantop, Manoj Bajpayee addressed the speculation, stating, "I don't think this will happen." He emphasized the team's current commitment to completing the four seasons of The Family Man. According to him, The Family Man itself constitutes a vast universe, and he believes Raj and DK, along with the OTT platform, may not be inclined to merge it with another entity.

Despite Easter eggs in Farzi, like a cameo by The Family Man's Chellam sir and a phone conversation with a character named Tiwari, linked to Srikant Tiwari, Bajpayee's remarks indicate a focus on the individual development of each series for the time being.

Digging into Manoj Bajpayee's work front

In terms of his professional endeavors, Bajpayee is currently basking in the acclaim for his outstanding performance in Netflix's latest series, Killer Soup, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma.

Prior to this, he graced the screen in Joram, a film that garnered attention at prestigious international film festivals, including the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Sydney Film Festival, Durban International Film Festival, 28th Busan International Film Festival, and 59th Chicago International Film Festival.

Achieving a rare feat, Joram has secured a place in the Oscar Library. Additionally, Bajpayee is taking on the role of host for the third installment of the Secret franchise. The docu-series, Secrets of the Buddha Relics, is already available on Discovery+ and is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel on February 26.

