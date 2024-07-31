Did you know Irrfan Khan asked Airlift makers to cast Akshay Kumar in film? RECALLS producer Nikkhil Advani

Remember when Akshay Kumar as Ranjit Katyal evacuated Indians from Kuwait in Raja Krishna Menon's film, Airlift? The 2016 film was based on the life of Kuwait-based Indian businessman Mathunny Mathews.

Before Akshay, the makers of Airlift had initially offered the lead role to late actor Irrfan Khan. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who produced Akshay and Nimrat Kaur-starrer, revealed it all.

Nikkhil Advani talks about approaching Irrfan Khan for Airlift

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, producer Nikkhil Advani revealed that Irrfan Khan was chosen to play Ranji Katyal, however, he refused the offer and suggested Akshay Kumar for the role.

Advani, who collaborated with Irrfan for D-Day (2013) shared that the Airlift director wanted him to play the role. When the Airlift producer informed the director that he would set up a meeting with Irrfan, the late actor overheard the conversation.

"He told me, 'Boss, mere sath mat kar ye picture' (Don’t do this film with me). It is a fantastic film but don’t do it with me because you will not get the budget. Go to Akshay," Advani said.

Here's how Akshay Kumar reacted to the offer

Nikkhil Advani further recalled that Akshay Kumar rejected a script and was interested in Airlift. The producer shared that he informed him about Irrfan Khan refusing Airlift, and Khiladi Kumar asked why he did not approach him first.

Advertisement

Advani told him that it was a serious role and that he would have to do workshops as the director wanted it. However, Akshay took the challenge and attended all the workshops.

Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar work fronts

Irrfan Khan is remembered for his roles in films like Life of Pi, Haasil, Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari, The Lunchbox, Maqbool and many more. The late actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring Radhikka Madan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has worked in movies like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and Sarfira, his latest release.

He now has Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, Skyforce, Jolly LLB 3, and Hera Pheri 3.

ALSO READ: When Irrfan Khan wasn't convinced by Radhikka Madan's drunk acting in Angrezi Medium; 'Main pakad loonga'