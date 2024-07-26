Akshay Kumar hits back at criticizing him for doing 4 films in year: ‘Jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do’

Akshay Kumar is one of the top actors in Bollywood currently. When it comes to his film releases, he is always on a roll. The actor often has more than 3-4 releases in a year which seems to have attracted criticism for him.

The actor who is currently basking in the glory of his recently released film Sarfira addressed the criticism from trolls who feel he should focus on just one film instead of taking multiple projects that are not doing well at the box office.

Akshay Kumar takes a dig at trolls

Talking to Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar took a light dig at the criticism he faces for doing multiple films in a year. He stated that people question him about why he does 4 films in a year, he should do only 1 film. He then stated that if he agrees to do one film in a year then what will he do for the remaining days? Come to their house?

He then concluded by saying, “Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do.” (Just remember that lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment. So if someone is getting work then let them do it).

Akshay Kumar on being mindful about his future scripts

Recently in an interview with Forbes India, Akshay Kumar discussed how the audience has become selective about the content that they want to watch in the theatre. The star said that it's crucial to pick entertaining and unique projects and hence he has become more mindful of the content.

The Sarfira actor said that he aims to ensure his films resonate with the current times and offer an experience that justifies a visit to the theatre. "It’s about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience," he said.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein, a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Fardeen Khan, the film is slated to release on Aug 15, 2024.

He will also be seen in films like Sky Force and Welcome To The Jungle this year.

