Just a week back, Nikkhil Advani and the producers of Vedaa released a joint statement to address the delay from the Central Board of Film Certification to certify their Independence Day 2024 release, Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles. “We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India,” read a statement from the film’s team. Soon after, it was announced that the revising committee of CBFC will watch Vedaa on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Vedaa certified U/A by CBFC with ‘NO CUTS’

And now we have exclusively learnt that Vedaa has finally got a censor certificate after the screening today in noon. “Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Vedaa trailer drops digitally this week

With this, the trailer of Vedaa is expected to drop this week, kick-starting the countdown for film’s release on August 15, 2024. “Vedaa is on track now for an August 15, 2024 release as all the hurdles are now off their way. The makers will extensively promote the film over 15 days and are confident to grab attention of the audience with their strong content and pre-release assets,” the source added. The Vedaa trailer too has been certified U/A by the CBFC with a run time of 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and it marks his reunion with John Abraham after the success of Batla House. Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios with Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates,

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Aamir Khan gears up for multi-film production in 2025; Amit Rai signs a film with Ekta Kapoor