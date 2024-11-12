Did You Know Priyanka Chopra was included in the initial drafts of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Bunny? Raj and DK claim she has been ‘supportive’

Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The show is an Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, where Priyanka Chopra plays the protagonist. Since its announcement, fans were curious to know if Priyanka Chopra was a part of the Indian series, but it didn't happen. Recently, the show's directors, Raj and DK, revealed they did plan to include the global star in the show, but COVID-19 foiled their plans.

In a conversation with OTT Play App, Raj and DK weren't sure at first if they could share the information. But, went on to share that they planned a few drafts, including the Dil Dhadakne Do actress' role in the show. But it was before covid-19.

He said, "I mean, we had multiple drafts where we did have an inclusion of Priyanka, but these are big plans going on from before covid happened."

But, since the two years of covid-19 turned people's lives upside down, budgets and production were affected, and uncertainty loomed resulting in several changes to their plans. Consequently, they didn't include Chopra in the show.

However, they noted how the actress was supportive of them and the show. From sharing Instagram stories cheering them to talking about it in interviews, she never failed to express her admiration towards the Indian series.

Raj and DK mentioned, "Once covid happened, for two years, everybody's lives were messed up, and then plans changed. So, no, we didn't actually go and shoot with Priyanka, but she has been very supportive because it's her character."

For those who don't know, Priyanka Chopra plays Nadia's role in Citadel. Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny showcases her childhood, where her parents are committed to saving their daughter. The series is full of action espionage with a gripping storyline.

Directed by Raj & DK, the series is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it featured Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar in significant roles. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

