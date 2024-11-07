Citadel Honey Bunny Review: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu led espionage-thriller boasts of SPECTACULAR action and camera-work but is let down by a sluggish story

Plot:

The screenplay of Citadel: Honey Bunny moves back and forth. It shuffles between two different time frames - 1992 and 2000.

In 1992, Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is a struggling actor while Rahi Gambhir aka Bunny (Varun Dhawan) is a stunt-man for feature films. Honey is unable to pay her bills and so Bunny offers her to join their special ops team. Her first job is to get a black electric equipment from a man that goes by the name of David. Honey neither knows about whether she is on the right side of things, nor does she know about the dangers of the profession that she is now part of, only because she's broke.

In 2000, Honey lives with her daughter Nadia (Kashvi Majmundar) in a hill-town. Knowing about the risks of her profession as an undercover agent, she teaches her daughter, everything possible, so that she can be safe in times of danger. She doesn't live with Bunny anymore. He is stationed in Bucharest. Honey and Bunny have to reunite to protect their daughter.

What happened that led to Honey and Bunny's separation? What is so significant about 1992 and 2000 in the world of Citadel? Is the duo able to save their daughter and do they get back together?

Watch Citadel: Honey Bunny to find out.

What works for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny boasts of spell-bounding action and extraordinary camera-work. The long-shot action scenes are so incredibly shot and are so well choreographed that they, at times, exceed even the global standards. The background score is rivetting. The remix of old songs adds flavour to the action sequences. It is not wrong to say that what we witness on-screen in the action episodes is symphony in motion.

Advertisement

There are a few quirky scenes here and there, through the course of the show, which assure you, time and again, that you are watching a Raj & DK show. All actors do well with what they get but the pick of the actors has to be the child actor Kashvi Majmundar who plays the role of little Nadia. Whenever she is on the screen, you know it is going to be a great scene.

What doesn't work for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny lacks the thrill and rage that a show of this genre must possess. The story is not too enticing. There are loopholes in the story and a lot of what is happening in the show is not all that convincing. It has the clichés of an espionage-thriller show. The back and forth screenplay of Citadel is too random and one doesn't understand why the two stories are running parallelly in the first place. Also, since the difference in years is not too striking, there are times when one doesn't know whether the sequence is in the past or the present. Rest, Citadel works well as an excellent actioner.

Advertisement

Watch the Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer

Performances In Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan as Rahi Gambhir is solid. He is in good touch through the course of the 6 episodes. He performs his stunts with great finesse. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has honey is wonderful. She has a lovely screen presence and she performs action stunts like a professional too. Kashvi Majmundar as Nadia is the pick of the actors. She brings the much needed simplicity and softness to the world of Citadel. She is a breath of fresh air and one really waits for the scenes featuring her.

Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, Simran and Saqib Saleem are ever-so-dependable. Shivankit Singh Parihar and Soham Majumdar as Chacko and Ludo respectively are endearing to watch. Shashank Vyas as Vivek or V Uncle is good too. Other supporting actors of Citadel: Honey Bunny do well with what they get.

Final Verdict of Citadel: Honey Bunny

Advertisement

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spectacularly shot and choreographed action-espionage series which could do with a much better story and screenplay. If you like sleek-action and one-take shots, there is no reason not to tune into Citadel: Honey Bunny because it has those in plenty.

You can now watch Citadel: Honey Bunny, now streaming on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu make a splash at screening; Shahid Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Sharvari and more glam up night