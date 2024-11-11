Varun Dhawan recalls shooting brand video covered in blood and mud on Citadel Honey Bunny sets; ‘It takes me two hours to have a bath’

Varun Dhawan, who started his career with romantic and comedy films, has proved his versatility with his last few films. He was recently seen in Citadel Honey Bunny and received praise for his high-octane action scenes. Recently, the actor recalled a behind-the-scenes anecdote when he had to bathe for two hours to get rid of blood and mud covering his body during the shoot.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Varun Dhawan shared his challenges while shooting the difficult action scenes for his debut OTT show. The October actor described the shooting scene as full of chaos when they shot with blasts, mud, and blood. The stunts, chases, and high physical intensity of the scenes often left the actor in pain.

Recalling an amusing incident, Varun revealed once his management asked him to shoot for a brand video when he was covered in mud and blood for the shoot.

It left the actor in a fix, and he quickly held a fork and shot the ad in the same condition. He sent the video to his team to make them realize his difficult situation.

Dhawan said, "I mean, they know I'm in the middle of shooting this. I was covered in mud and in pain, and they still wanted me to shoot the video. How do I do that? It takes me two hours to have a bath after the shoot."

His co-star on the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was present during the conversation, chimed and said she saw him shoot the brand video later. So, the Bhediya actor replied he took a bath and shot for it the next day.

The level of Varun's dedication impressed The Family Man actress, who appreciated him immediately and admitted she wouldn't have been able to showcase the same commitment.

However, Varun amusingly quipped, "I like money, so…". Varun's honest confession about his motivation for his hard work left everyone present during the conversation in splits.

Citadel Honey Bunny is a spin-off of the American spy action series Citadel. It stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majumdar, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikander Kher.

