Did you know Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies? Here’s how it happened

When Shah Rukh Khan was a newcomer, producer Vivek Vaswani took it upon himself to help launch Shah Rukh's career strategically. The two became close friends, so when Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991, Vivek was among the guests at the wedding. In a recent interview, Vivek reminisced about attending Shah Rukh's wedding and shared stories from that special occasion.

Vivek Vaswani recalls Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Vaswani mentioned that the couple had a wedding ceremony following both Hindu and Muslim traditions, in addition to a registered marriage. He added, “All three weddings happened in one day.” Vivek then mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan was still residing at his parents' home during his wedding. As a present, Vivek offered the newly married couple a five-day stay at a hotel in Mumbai, after which they shifted to an apartment belonging to filmmaker Aziz Mirza.

Speaking of Gauri, Vivek mentioned that although they didn't interact extensively, he always perceived her as a “warm and cordial”. He also shared his experiences of meeting Gauri in social settings, noting that she has consistently been kind to him. Vivek Vaswani supported Shah Rukh Khan during the initial phase of his career but emphasizes that he doesn't take credit for Shah Rukh's success. He sees himself as someone who merely assisted Shah Rukh in reaching his goals.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe with his successful debut in the movie Pathaan in early 2023. His action film Jawan also performed well at the box office. Ending the year on a high note, SRK's comedy-drama Dunki, which came out in December, entertained audiences with its enjoyable and engaging storyline.

Pathaan concluded with Shah Rukh Khan's character hinting at his return as the stylish spy, assembling a fresh team of agents to combat future threats. Pinkvilla has already exclusively revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will indeed reprise his role as Pathaan, as Aditya Chopra has confirmed Pathaan 2 as the eighth installment in his intricately designed spy series.