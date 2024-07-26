Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow-turned-swanky apartment sold for THIS whopping amount: Report

The late Dilip Kumar was one of the most legendary actors in Indian cinema. It was reported last year, in 2023, that the renovation of his bungalow in Pali Hill had been started by the Ashar Group. It was set to be made into a building consisting of several luxury apartments as well as a museum dedicated to the actor. It has now been learned that a sea-facing triplex apartment, which is part of the redevelopment project, has been sold for a whopping Rs 172 crore.

Apco Infratech Private Limited buys a luxury apartment in the building that was previously Dilip Kumar’s bungalow

According to a report in News18, Dilip Kumar’s bungalow in Pali Hill, Mumbai, which was redeveloped into a luxury residential complex, has sold an apartment for Rs 172 crore. Zapkey.com accessed the property registration documents, which revealed that Apco Infratech Private Limited, an infrastructure company, made the purchase.

The documents also revealed that the property has a carpet size of 9527 square feet and is located on the ninth, tenth, and eleventh floors. The apartment was sold at Rs 1.62 lakh per square foot. The stamp duty for the transaction was Rs 9.3 crore, and the registration fee was Rs 30,000.

Saira Banu’s special post remembering her husband Dilip Kumar

Earlier this month, July 2024, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, penned an emotional post remembering him on his death anniversary. She expressed gratitude to all of his admirers and wrote, “It makes me happy that they all remember our important dates and pray for his well-being in the hereafter for Dilip Sahib is an inspiration for Six generations of actors as also for the coming generations.”

Advertisement

She added, “He was a fun-loving person, always calling me 'Aunty' and laughing. Yet, beneath the jests, laughter, and those heartfelt notes, there lay pure love. Dilip Sahib is forever….May Allah keep him in his love and blessings…Aameen!"

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from News18 and Zapkey.com. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman calls out luxury brands for offering 'a ludicrously low fee' for endorsements: 'I am certainly worth more than...'