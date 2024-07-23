Zeenat Aman calls out luxury brands for offering 'a ludicrously low fee' for endorsements: 'I am certainly worth more than...'

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in 2023, and since then, the veteran actress has been acing the social media game. She shares pictures and insightful reflections from her professional and personal life, much to the delight of her followers. Recently, Zeenat ji penned a long note and opened up about being undervalued by brands. She called them out for offering a very low fee in exchange for her time and reach.

Zeenat Aman on being undervalued by brands in her new post

Today, July 23, 2024, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which she flaunted her stylish red outfit and sunglasses. She began her caption by saying, “I can’t tell you my precise worth, but I do know when I’m being undervalued.” Zeenat ji talked about feeling insulted by several of the last-minute, unedited invites she received for collaboration, which were meant for other celebrities who had probably declined.

She also mentioned the abrupt emails with little information as well as shady offers to post without the “paid partnership tag.” However, Zeenat ji stated, “Yet none of these compare to the impudence of multimillion dollar brands that expect my endorsement in exchange for ‘brand association’ and a ludicrously low fee.”

Have a look at Zeenat Aman’s post!

Calling out these brands, she added, “Such luxury brands pay an eye watering penny to their ambassadors (one of whom beautifully reprised a role I originally played), and sell even their most basic item for multiple lakhs of rupees.” Zeenat ji noted that these brands used kind words like "icon" and "fashion inspiration" when they approached her but failed to compensate her up to her worth.

Zeenat ji discussed how she has held her own in the entertainment industry for such a long period of time and concluded by stating, “I am certainly worth more than the price of a designer handbag or high-heel shoe.”

Zeenat Aman’s work front

Zeenat Aman is gearing up for the film Bun Tikki, which will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. She will be sharing the screen with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in this movie.

