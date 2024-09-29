Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister for the first time ever during Manchester concert; EMOTIONAL VIDEO goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh who has always kept his personal life low-key has introduced his family for the first time ever during his Manchester concert. The singer is currently touring across the UK for his Dil-Luminati Tour where during one of his performances, he was seen bowing in front of a woman and hugging her. This is when he held her hand up and announced, “By the way, this is my mom.”

Sukhwinder Kaur got emotional soon after he hugged her again. Diljit Dosanjh then bowed again in front of another woman while shaking hands with her. He then mentioned, "She is my sister. My family has come here today." This was no less than an emotional moment for Diljit and his fans together as seeing the singer’s family standing by his side was one for the history books.

Watch a glimpse of it here:-

Several users took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on the viral moment. One person commented, “From the heart to the stage! Diljit introduces the pillars of his life, his mother and sister.” Another said, “Ah moment dekh ke hanju aa gye schi.. eh moment kina sohna aa kal da (tears rolled out seeing this moment last night) when your mom sees your live show.. m soo happyyyy yar… love you bebe nu vi bht sara.”

Diljit Dosanjh just wants people to talk about his work and professional leg and is not even 1% interested in hinting at his personal life. Several reports have previously stated that the singer is already married to an Indian-American woman and also has a son. His colleague Ammy Virk had indirectly hinted at the same while speaking to News18 Showsha recently.

The Bad Newz actor said, “If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. If people know, they (families) will be troubled”.

On the work front, after wrapping up his International tour, Diljit Dosanjh will kickstart his Indian tour in October which will start from Delhi and will be held across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

