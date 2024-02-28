Diljit Dosanjh says Imtiaz Ali knows more about late Punjabi singer Chamkila than him; praises his seriousness

The year 2024 has started well for Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his two films, Crew and Chamkila. While Crew features him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, he will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila. The Netflix film is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The singer and actor has now praised the director for the way he understands Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh praises Imtiaz Ali for understanding Chamkila more than he does

In an interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh said he is a Punjabi, but Imtiaz Ali understands Chamkila more than him. Praising the filmmaker, Diljit said, “Every day Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is earnest and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab, and I have heard his music, but personally, I think Imtiaz knows him more. He is a big director, and I wanted to work with him.”

Diljit was also asked if he felt nervous while working with Imtiaz. Answering the question, he said, “I was not nervous. He is very serious, but I am not. If I get serious, then the work will get ruined.”

More about Chamkila

Chamkila is the story of late singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who, along with other members of their musical group, were assassinated on March 8, 1988. The assassination remains an unresolved case to date. The film will be directly released on OTT platform Netflix on April 12.

Earlier, during a conversation with ETimes, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she signed the film because she got a chance to sing 15 songs for it. "One of the main reasons I did this film was because I was getting to sing some 15 songs for it. During this film, my co-star Diljit heard me sing and told me to pursue live performances. Everyone around me used to constantly put this thought in my head that I could be on stage," she said.

Well, we can't wait to watch the film.

