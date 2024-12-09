Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS media for 'blaming' him over black marketing of Dil-Luminati Tour tickets: ‘I don’t have any fear…’

Singer and Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh is making waves with his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour. After a successful stint abroad, he’s now lighting up stages across India. However, the tour has been tainted by reports of ticket black marketing. Responding to the controversy, he hit back at the media for ‘blaming’ him, confidently stating that he has no fear of being defamed.

During a recent performance in Indore, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the ongoing issue of the black marketing of tickets for his Dil-Luminati Tour. He expressed his frustration over being blamed for the reselling of tickets at inflated prices, as per IANS.

The singer clarified that artists have no control over ticket resale and emphasized that if someone buys a ticket for a low price and sells it at a higher one, the fault lies with the resellers, not the artist. He also referenced a poem by Rahat Indori to highlight his thoughts on the situation.

Diljit further addressed the situation by expressing his indifference to media criticism. He stated that people can blame him as much as they want, but he is not afraid of defamation or the negative attention.

With a calm demeanor, he made it clear that he doesn’t feel any pressure or tension from the accusations. He said, "People from the media, blame me as much as you want. I don’t have any fear of being defamed. I don’t have any tension."

Diljit Dosanjh concluded by pointing out that black marketing of tickets is not a new issue. He explained that this practice has been prevalent since the early days of cinema in India, with only the methods of distribution changing over time.

His statement highlighted that the problem is not unique to his tour but has been a longstanding issue in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Diljit has been captivating audiences with his Dil-Luminati tour across India, with recent performances in Kolkata and Bengaluru.

