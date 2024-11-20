Dil-Luminati India Tour: Diljit Dosanjh finally announces date for Mumbai concert; says ‘Lao ji finally ho gaya add’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

The much-awaited moment has arrived! Diljit Dosanjh has revealed the Mumbai date for his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. Taking to Instagram Stories, he announced that the show will take place on December 19, expressing excitement that the event is finally happening.

On Wednesday (November 20), Diljit Dosanjh excitedly took to Instagram to share a poster announcing his Mumbai concert on December 19.

The poster read, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced." Diljit reshared it, expressing his excitement with the words, "Lao ji finally ho gaya add Mumbai."

The Mumbai concert tickets will be available for purchase on Zomato Live from November 22, 2024.

At his recent concert in Gujarat, Diljit Dosanjh had the crowd in fits of laughter when he paused his performance to notice a group of people watching from a hotel balcony.

Spotting them mid-song, he quipped, "Jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aapka toh bada acha view hai yaar. Yeh toh hotel wale game kar gaye. Without ticket haan.” (Those sitting on the hotel balcony, you’ve got a great view, yaar. The hotel people really played the game. Without a ticket, huh).

The audience erupted in laughter as the camera panned to show the free viewers on the balcony. Embracing the moment with humor, Diljit continued the show and even dedicated his hit song Lemonade to his unexpected audience up top.

Diljit had previously announced extra dates for his Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. After performing in Delhi and Jaipur earlier, he recently hit the stage in Ahmedabad. The tour, which began with a grand event in Delhi, continued with performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

However, ahead of his Hyderabad show, the Telangana government issued a notice instructing him to avoid singing songs related to alcohol, drugs, or violence, as well as cautioning against the use of children in the performance.

In response, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the matter during his Ahmedabad concert, stating he would stop making songs on alcohol only if the government imposed a nationwide ban.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

