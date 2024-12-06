Diljit Dosanjh is back with his hilarious vlog ft Punjab with Parathas, gully cricket and more; fans can't stop gushing

Diljit Dosanjh has witnessed phenomenal growth this year with his acting and singing. Apart from his work, the singer's grounded personality, unique style, and fun attitude make him popular. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh shared a vlog with his fans, sharing a glimpse into one of his relaxed days in Punjab. It featured the actor doing regular chores, enjoying Punjabi cuisine, and playing cricket, showcasing his life's simple side.

Fans always love Diljit's vlogs, where they see his innocence, humor, and charm. Falling from their long-standing demands for more vlogs, he shared a new one on his Instagram handle where the singer enjoyed a leisurely day in Punjab.

Take a look:

The vlog started with Dosanjh introducing the vlog's purpose to viewers and he moved to introduce other people. He was dressed in casuals and enjoyed a wholesome Punjabi breakfast of crispy parathas paired with butter to start his day.

The simple act reflected his true desi vibes, and being true to his roots, the actor praised his food and then ate some natural fruits before playing gully cricket.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actor had fun throughout the day, towards the end, he was seen cooking a curry in a traditional bonfire method, enjoyed the meal, and finally ended the video as the next morning arrived. Apart from showcasing the simple life of Diljit, his witty commentary throughout the video in his unique tone added more energy to the show.

The video has quickly gone viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions. "Bro casually lives his life after making people vibrate on his songs," wrote one fan. Another commented, "He, as a vlogger, can eat every vlogger's career." One admired penned, "It's beautiful how someone can reach Coachella and still have a desi twist. Kudos to you, sir….You are an inspiration to many."

On the work front, Diljit has been on his Dil-Luminati tour in India, performed in Kolkata, and will next do a show in Bengaluru.

