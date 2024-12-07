PIC: Deepika Padukone and Diljit Dosanjh share moment of gratitude, greeting each other with folded hands at concert

Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in 2024. She has kept away from the public spotlight since giving birth to her daughter. Thus, the actress left fans surprised when she recently attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru. She has now dropped a heartwarming picture with the singer in which they were seen greeting each other with folded hands and sharing a moment of gratitude.

Today, December 7, 2024, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories and shared some glimpses from last night when she enjoyed Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Bengaluru. The Chennai Express star posted a video in which she was seen walking alongside her friends on the side of the road. They were heading for the concert in matching white t-shirts while cheering loudly. DP captioned it, “That’s how we roll!”

Next, Deepika posted a few pictures that showed her standing on the stage with Diljit. She wrote, “Now this… I didn’t expect! @diljitdosanjh,” and also mentioned, “Thank you for the love! @diljitdosanjh.”

A video captured the atmosphere at the venue as Deepika and Diljit vibed together on the stage. The actress expressed, “Home is where the heart is… #Bangalore.” One photograph was from backstage, where the two artists were seen with their hands folded in greeting. Deepika said, “#gratitude @diljitdosanjh.”

Advertisement

Check out the pictures and videos here!

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted a glimpse of their daughter’s feet on Instagram. They also revealed her name as Dua Padukone Singh. The caption of the post explained, “‘Dua’: meaning a prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the movie Singham Again. She played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the Cop Universe film directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika starred alongside a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Singham Again was released in theaters on November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: 13 years of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol: Anil Kapoor drops PICS with Tom Cruise and cast; says ‘These memories remain timeless’