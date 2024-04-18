Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila co-actor on star's marital status and why he keeps his personal life secret

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest Indian stars but there's hardly anything that people know about his personal life. The singer and actor has never spoken about his personal life which has led to a lot of speculations regarding his relationship status.

There have been several reports suggesting that Diljit is married. Recently when his Amar Singh Chamkila co-actor Anjum Batra was asked about it, he shared the reason why Diljit likes to keep his personal life lowkey.

Anjum Batra on why Diljit Dosanjh doesn't talk about his personal life

During an interview with Bollywood Now, Anjum Batra was asked about Diljit Dosanjh's relationship status. Though he didn't talk about that, the actor shared why the Amar Singh Chamkila star keeps his personal life under wraps.

Anjum said that he would "not like to comment on it (Diljit's marriage) because I don't know about it." and recalled, "He told us that once, many years ago, in Punjab, there were some protests against one of his songs outside his house. Since then, he has been very protective of his family and that is why he keeps his family lowkey. He prefers that his family stays away from this world of showbiz,"

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 80s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

The motive behind their murders remains a subject of speculation, with various theories suggesting political, personal, or professional vendettas. His case remains unsolved even today.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali sheds light on his life and struggles. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

