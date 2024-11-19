Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious reaction to unpaid viewers watching his concert from hotel balcony is unmissable; fans say ‘next time…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, fresh off his international tour, is taking India by storm with electrifying performances across various states. His concerts are making waves online, with viral videos capturing his unique stage presence. During a recent show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Diljit spotted some cheeky spectators enjoying the concert from a hotel balcony without tickets. In true Diljit style, he paused the performance and hilariously called them out, leaving fans roaring with laughter.

In a viral video from his Gujarat concert, Diljit Dosanjh is seen mesmerizing the crowd with his soulful performance. However, midway through his song, he suddenly spots a group of people enjoying the show from a hotel balcony nearby.

The singer paused his concert to hilariously address them, saying, “Jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aapka toh bada acha view hai yaar. Yeh toh hotel wale game kar gaye. Without ticket haan.” (Those sitting in the hotel balcony, you’ve got a great view, yaar. The hotel people really played the game. Without a ticket, huh).

The impromptu moment had the audience and social media users in splits! The camera then shifted towards a nearby hotel, revealing several people seated on the balconies, enjoying Diljit’s performance for free.

As he hilariously called out these unpaid viewers, the crowd erupted into cheers and laughter. Proving he’s a true sport, he quickly resumed his performance and dedicated the popular Lemonade song to his balcony audience.

Once the video went viral, fans flooded social media with equally amusing reactions. One user quipped, “Next time, we’ll book a hotel room.” Another joked, “They probably paid more than the ticket price!” Someone humorously added, “@diljitdosanjh paaji, this was a big loss.” Another chimed in, “That hotel room cost Rs 1,24,000 that day,” while one summed it up with, “Just Gujarati things!”

At his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit Dosanjh took a bold stand, expressing a desire to spark a movement against alcohol. He pledged to stop performing songs about alcohol if every liquor shop in the country were shut down.

This came after he addressed a notice from the Telangana government, issued before his Hyderabad show, urging him to avoid songs referencing alcohol, drugs, and violence. Embracing the challenge, Diljit cleverly altered the lyrics of his hit tracks Lemonade and 5 Taara removing mentions of alcohol and liquor stores.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad concert was a highlight of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, a musical journey spanning 10 cities across the country. The tour began with a grand opening in Delhi, followed by electrifying performances in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

After his Ahmedabad show, Diljit is set to take the stage in Lucknow on November 22. The tour will conclude with a spectacular finale in Guwahati on December 29, with stops in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune along the way.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

