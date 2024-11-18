Diljit Dosanjh says ‘merko chedo mat’ as he takes dig over banning alcohol songs; claims ‘Bollywood ke kalakaar sharaab ki advertisement karte hain…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

Diljit Dosanjh is in no mood to take the notice lightly sent to him by the Telangana Government prohibiting him from singing songs on drugs and alcohol. Recently, the Border 2 actor performed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and yet again took a dig by warning to not poke him. He claimed, unlike him, it is the Bollywood artists who endorse alcohol.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a nearly 3:45-minute video clip on his Instagram handle from his Gujarat’s Ahmedabad musical show. The singer standing on the stage addressed the large crowd and shared the good news, noting he hadn’t received any notice that day. The GOAT singer further continued by revealing that he wouldn’t be singing any songs on alcohol, as Gujarat is a dry state.

The singer-turned-actor mentioned that he has sung numerous devotional songs and that his 2 devotional tracks; one on Guru Nanak and another one on Lord Shiva were released in the past 10 days. However, people on the television are only talking about Patiala Peg (song).

He further highlighted that he is only singing the songs and not insisting anyone to drink. Citing comparison, Diljit stated that there are so many songs in Bollywood while he has sung only a couple of them.

"Main vo bhi nahin gaunga (I’ll not sing them either). It’s very easy to tweak the songs, kyunki main khud sharaab nahi peeta lekin Bollywood ke jo kalakaar hain vo sharaab ki advertisement karte hain, Diljit dosanjh advertisement nahi karta. Aap merko chedo mat main jahan jaata hoon apna program karta hoon chala jaata hoon. Aap kyun chhed rahe ho mujhe (because I don’t drink, but Bollywood artists endorse alcohol, and I don’t. Don’t poke me. I do my shows and go. Why are you poking me?)."

It wasn’t all, Diljit further proposed a movement of declaring all the states as "dry." He promised that if all the states were declared dry, then he would never sing songs on alcohol ever in his life. He questioned the crowd if they felt it was possible and laughed over the audience’s reaction.

"Bahut bada revenue hai. Corona mein sab band ho gaya tha theke band nahin hue the janaab…kaisi baatein kar rahe ho aap? Aap youth ko f**du nahin bana sakte (It generates a huge revenue. Everything was shut down during corona except taverns. What are you talking about? You can’t fool the youth)."

Diljit further proposed that if it wasn’t possible, then the cities he would be having his shows should be declared dry for a day; and he would not sing any songs on alcohol. He noted that it is easy for him to tweak his songs.

He proudly proclaimed from the stage in an assertive tone that he is not concerned about what to sing if he would be prohibited from singing the songs as he is not a new artist. Furthermore, he mentioned that he would tweak the songs, yet they would be equally enjoyable.

This video has garnered support from Alia Bhatt who liked the video and Teri Mitti singer B Praak. He went on to extend his support expressing in the comments section, "Perfectly Said Paaji We Have To Bring This Change" followed by fire, raised hands, red-hearts and a hundred points emojis.

In addition to this, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared the story on his Instagram story reflecting on his support towards the singer.

After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

