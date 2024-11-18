Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh set stage on fire as they perform Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track in Ahmedabad; fans say ‘the bromance we never knew we needed’

Diljit Dosanjh has been mesmerizing the audience all over India as he travels from city to city for his Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer recently performed in Ahmedabad, and fans were in for a huge surprise as Kartik Aaryan made an appearance during the concert. The duo set the stage on fire with their collaboration on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their bromance on social media.

Today, November 18, 2024, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a video from his last night’s concert in Ahmedabad. The energy in the video was palpable as he sang the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kartik Aaryan joined in while also doing the hookstep. Their camaraderie was on full display as Kartik hugged the singer and danced with him. The audience was seen wholeheartedly enjoying their performance in the background.

Diljit captioned the post, “X Rooh Baba @kartikaaryan.” Have a look!

Fans couldn’t keep calm in the comments section of the post and showed their appreciation for the duo. One person said, “Vibe to hai…the bromance we never knew we needed,” while another wrote, “What a collab.” A user stated, “Two favorites in one frame,” and another exclaimed, “Best Combination of the year.” Many others conveyed their excitement with red hearts and fire emojis.

Kartik Aaryan also posted some visuals from the concert on his Instagram. Apart from his pictures of hugging Diljit on stage, the Chandu Champion actor dropped a backstage photo with him. The pair was seen posing with folded hands and their eyes closed. The post was simply captioned “Vibe.” Kartik also captured the crowd’s response when they performed the title track together.

Check out his posts!

The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has vocals by Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar. The horror comedy is currently running in cinemas. Apart from Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has already performed in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Next, he is set to grace the show in Lucknow on November 22.

