6 best documentary films in Hindi that are worth watching

Hindi documentary movies are now a big deal. They give us a peek into different social and political issues. Some of the best documentary films in Hindi tell intense political stories, while others show how regular people are making a difference in their communities. These films help us understand Indian society better.

They use exciting stories and cool pictures to discuss important issues like violence against women, corruption, and how money affects people's lives. These movies aren't just for fun; they're also like school lessons that make us think about how to improve our society.

We're going to check out some of the best Hindi documentary films. These films have left a mark on people because they show us what our society is really like.

5 best documentary films in Hindi

1. The Battle of Banaras

Director: Kamal Swaroop

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: YouTube

Based on Elias Canetti's book 'Crowds and Power,' this documentary dives into the intense frenzy of the electoral battleground in Banaras, the parliamentary seat of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It vividly portrays the excitement, chaos, and energy surrounding the elections. Through gripping storytelling, it unveils the intricate dynamics and political maneuvers that define democracy in India. This film offers a revealing insight into the pulse of the nation during elections, shedding light on the complex tapestry of Indian politics and the power dynamics at play.

2. Gulabi Gang

Director: Nishtha Jain

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: YouTube

Gulabi Gang is a documentary directed by Nishtha Jain. It shines a light on Sampat Pal Devi and her group of pink-sari-clad women activists in Uttar Pradesh. Through their fearless pursuit of justice, the film follows the Gulabi Gang as they confront gender violence, corruption, and injustice in their communities.

With powerful narratives and stirring visuals, it offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of these extraordinary women, highlighting their resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Gulabi Gang inspires and empowers viewers, showcasing the transformative impact of grassroots activism and collective solidarity in challenging societal norms.

3. Katiyabaaz

Director: Deepti Kakkar

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: YouTube

Katiyabaaz is a compelling Bollywood documentary movie directed by Deepti Kakkar and Fahad Mustafa that explores the issue of electricity theft in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Through the lens of local Katiyabaaz Loha Singh and Kanpur Electricity Supply Company's female chief, Ritu Maheshwari, the film delves into the complex dynamics of power distribution and socio-economic struggles in the region.

With humor and poignancy, Katiyabaaz illuminates the challenges faced by both the authorities and the residents, offering a nuanced perspective on the power crisis gripping the city. It is a thought-provoking exploration of inequality and resilience in urban India.

4. Supermen of Malegaon

Director: Faiza Ahman Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 2008

Where to watch: YouTube

Supermen of Malegaon is a heartwarming documentary directed by Faiza Ahmad Khan, showcasing the indomitable spirit of local filmmakers in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Through their low-budget productions and creative ingenuity, these filmmakers recreate Bollywood blockbusters with limited resources and a whole lot of passion.

The film offers a humorous yet insightful look into the challenges and triumphs of grassroots cinema, highlighting the community's resilience and camaraderie. With its endearing characters and colorful storytelling, Supermen of Malegaon celebrates the power of imagination and determination in pursuing one's dreams, resonating with audiences far beyond the boundaries of Malegaon.

5. India's Daughter

Director: Leslee Udwin

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: YouTube

India's Daughter is one of the Best Indian documentaries directed by Leslee Udwin, delving into the tragic 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Through interviews with the victim's family, lawyers, and perpetrators, the film explores the pervasive issue of gender violence and inequality in India. It sheds light on the societal attitudes and systemic failures that perpetuate such atrocities, sparking a global conversation about women's rights and safety.

6. Court

Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

IMDB Rating: 7.6 /10

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, this documentary-style legal drama offers a thought-provoking exploration of India's judicial system through the trial of an aging folk singer accused of abetting the suicide of a sewage worker.

With its emotional depth and unflinching honesty, India's Daughter serves as a powerful call to action for societal change and justice, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide and igniting movements to combat gender-based violence.

In conclusion, the best documentary films in Hindi offer a unique window into the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Indian society. Through their captivating narratives and powerful visuals, these films delve into pressing issues and highlight the voices of the marginalized and underrepresented. From the streets of Varanasi to the alleys of Malegaon, they capture the resilience, struggles, and triumphs of ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges.