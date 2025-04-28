Costao: DYK Nawazuddin Siddiqui swam in lake full of crocodiles? Director reveals why he insisted on doing it despite not being great swimmer

Costao, set to premiere on May 1 on ZEE5, is a gripping crime drama that takes viewers deep into the dark world of Goa’s smuggling operations, featuring intense and action-packed sequences that elevate the tension. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film has Nawazuddin Siddiqui performing daring stunts. In a recent interview, Sejal shared, “Nawaz always took on tough scenes. There’s a moment in the film where he has to dive into a lake but the lake had crocodiles and he insisted on doing it for real, even though he isn’t a great swimmer."

Director Sejal Shah shared in a conversation with Zoom that the team was determined to execute the action sequences as authentically as possible. She expressed his gratitude for working with a dedicated cast, particularly noting how the actors were eager to perform their own stunts.

Shah highlighted that the aim was to make the audience feel the real danger and intensity of the fight scenes, which she believes is often lacking in cinema.

Sejal specifically mentioned Nawazuddin Siddiqui's commitment, revealing that the actor trained for several weeks in boxing and sprinting. Shah concluded by stating how fortunate he was to have had Nawaz on board for the project.

The director also revealed that the film includes several intense scenes that required Nawazuddin Siddiqui to push himself beyond his limits. She shared that Nawaz approached these tough moments with unmatched enthusiasm. One particularly daring scene involved the actor diving into a lake, despite the presence of crocodiles.

Shah mentioned that Nawaz insisted on doing the stunt himself, even though he wasn’t an expert swimmer, and carried out the scene with full commitment.

The director also highlighted a thrilling chase sequence on a bike, where Nawaz performed all the stunts on his own. Shah added that the actor later told him that the bike's brakes failed during the scene, adding an extra layer of danger to the stunt.

Costao is based on the real-life story of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and others.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, Costao will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting May 1, 2025.

