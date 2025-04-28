Kim Kardashian’s 10 Million USD Robbery Trial Begins in Paris: All You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian's USD 10 million Paris robbery trials have kicked off on Monday. Nearly a decade after the robbery took place in the media personality's room during Paris Fashion Week, ten defendants, who faced charges, will take the stand in court.

According to the reports of NBC, one of the defendants also includes the alleged mastermind Aomar "Old Omar" Ait Khedache, Harminy, and Didier "Blue Eyes" Dubreucq. Kardashian's drivers, Gary Madar and Christine Gloid, were also named on the list, stating they had planned the robbery.

As per the media reports, the mother of four is scheduled to appear in the Paris court to testify. Kardashian's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, revealed to the media portal that his client has "tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system."

He further claimed that Kim "has been treated with great respect by the French authorities," she prefers to proceed "with respect for all parties to the case, reserving her testimony for the court and jury."

For the incident, the robbery took place in the media personality's room in October 2016. Kardashian was present in her hotel room in Paris for Fashion Week. Five masked men barged into her room, and holding her at gunpoint, the men asked her for the engagement ring, which cost USD 4 million and was given to her by her former husband, Kanye West.

In her statement to the police officials, the mom of four revealed that the robbers threw her on the bed and tied her up with plastic cables. They emptied her purse, picked up the tied-up Kim, and put her in the bathtub until they could also make an escape.

Untying herself, Kim Kardashian ran and knocked on the neighboring door to call her sister, Kourtney.

As for the stolen items, the men robbed a jewelry box containing two diamond bracelets, a diamond necklace and earrings, gold necklaces, a gold watch, and a diamond necklace.

