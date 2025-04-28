Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India for continued contribution to cinema; see PICS

Explore All Entertainment Categories

EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kahaani 3, Queen 2, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 in the writing stage; Ground set for sequel

Blue Lock Chapter 301: Preparations For U-20 World Cup Begin; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Romance Rumors Heat Up as They Step Out For a Cinema Date

Alappuzha Gymkhana Day 2 Telugu Collections: Naslen's sports drama grosses Rs 1.25 crore in 2 days; slow but impressive start

WATCH: Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan in presence of PM Narendra Modi, wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik celebrate

John Lithgow REACTS To Flak Over Harry Potter Casting Amid JK Rowling's Remarks About Trans People: 'Curious to...'

Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh receives Padma Shri award, Shekhar Kapur and other Bollywood celebs also get honored by President Murmu in Delhi

Box Office: Will Retro cross Kanguva to emerge as the biggest opener of Suriya in India?

Jennifer Lopez Jokes Her 'Love Will Cost a Thing' Amid US Economy Concerns and Recession Fears; Internet Reacts