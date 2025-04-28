Padma Awards 2025 Akshay Kumar Baahubali Re-Release Vicky Kaushal Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Paresh Rawal Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Akshay Kumar Tourist Family

Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India for continued contribution to cinema; see PICS

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 28, 2025  |  07:22 PM IST |  3K
Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan (PC: DD National, YT)

Nandamuri Balakrishna was officially awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on April 28, 2025. The Telugu actor received the accolade from the President of India for his continued contributions to the realm of Indian cinema.

See the pictures here:

Credits: DD National
