Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India for continued contribution to cinema; see PICS
Nandamuri Balakrishna received the Padma Bhushan award, the 3rd highest civilian award, for his contributions to cinema. See pictures here!
Nandamuri Balakrishna was officially awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award on April 28, 2025. The Telugu actor received the accolade from the President of India for his continued contributions to the realm of Indian cinema.
See the pictures here:
