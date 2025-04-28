Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals no one 'diets' in their family; 'Everyone is a...'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, made her on-screen debut last year with the drama-reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She shared insights on various aspects of her life, including her relationship with her brother Ranbir, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and more, on the show. Now, Riddhima has opened up about the diet secrets in the Kapoor family, revealing that no one in their family follows strict diets as everyone is a ‘foodie’.

In a candid conversation with Fit Tak YouTube channel, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared, “Diets in Kapoor's don't go together. They love their food and do not leave their food. They all eat a balanced diet but I do not think anyone diets in the family. Everyone is a foodie.”

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, she shared how her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, was so ‘nervous’ initially about her first on-screen appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Riddhima revealed that he was worried that due to her straightforward nature she might "mess it up" or say something which shouldn’t have been said. However, she clarified that she speaks from the heart and holds no grudges against anyone.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star also talked about her mom Neetu Kapoor binge-watching the entire season on the first day itself and enjoying watching her. She further added that Neetu loved the show genuinely and not only because her daughter is in it.

Coming to Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed that she didn't know if he watched it and he never mentioned it. However, she shared that her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and her mother Soni Razdan, watched and loved it.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was all about a glam showdown between Mumbai and Delhi’s elite. The show brought back fan favorites Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, while also introducing new faces like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. Packed with drama, the most-awaited season premiered on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

