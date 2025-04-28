Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week (April 28 to May 4): 3 new web series and movie to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more

This week (April 28 to May 4) is packed with exciting OTT releases, including the movie Costao as well as the series Kull and Black, White & Gray. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases this week on ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more.

1. Costao

Release Date: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Costao is a crime drama based on the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. The cast also includes Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and more. The film is directed by Sejal Shah.

The synopsis of Costao on its streaming platform stated, “In the 1990s, customs officer Costao Fernandes becomes a legend in Goa due to his bravery and tactics. His personal and professional life unravels when he k*lls a powerful drug lord in self-defense.”

2. Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Release Date: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs is a royal drama created by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Sahir Raza has directed the show. Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohhit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra are part of the cast.

The series revolves around a dysfunctional family where the Raisinggh heirs are battling for power and money.

3. Black, White & Gray - Love Kills

Release Date: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Black, White & Gray - Love Kills is a crime thriller. Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, and Tigmanshu Dhulia star in pivotal roles. The series is directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal and produced by Hemal A. Thakkar and Swaroop Sampat.

Black, White & Gray follows a journalist who wishes to find out the truth behind a mysterious case. The trailer description offered a peek into the story, stating, “Not all love stories make history. Some become crime reports.”

