Who is Gracie McGonigal? Bridgerton Season 4 Announces Cast Update For Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha-Led Show

Many fans may have another reason to love Netflix’s Bridgerton even more. Apart from its captivating storyline, which people around the world love, the show has also caused waves for welcoming a new member to its family for season 4.

The new cast member in question is none other than Gracie McGonigal. The actress will be responsible for playing a new character named Hazel in the upcoming season, according to a report by Radio Times.

This new addition is a huge thing, as it makes the show more interesting than it already is. McGonigal will be the first cast member of the show with a congenital deficiency.

As far as the new character for the upcoming season — Hazel — goes, she is described as a young maid who has faced a challenging path but is actually full of energy, lively, and quickly establishes friendships despite her problems.

As per the publication, McGonigal is also known for her stage work, which includes her role in the Olivier Award-nominated musical The Little Big Things in 2023. She also appeared in the production of The Crucible at the National Theatre as a character named Abigail.

As far as her onscreen television credit goes, the actress was featured in The Power’s one episode, which is an Amazon Prime Video sci-fi drama.

This new addition only makes the upcoming season more interesting. The anticipation for the same is running high, especially after another new member of the clan was announced, who is none other than Yerin Ha.

She will play the bride of Sophie, who will be the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, a character portrayed by Luke Thompson.

