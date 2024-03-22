7 best Kader Khan movies that define Bollywood’s golden era

Kader Khan, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, left an indelible mark with his unparalleled talent and versatility. Born on October 22, 1937, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Khan's journey in the film industry spanned over four decades. Kader Khan’s movies with a comedic genius, coupled with his impeccable dialogue delivery, made him a beloved household name.

Among his vast repertoire, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge stands out as one of his best films, where his portrayal of the lovable and witty character, earned him widespread acclaim. Tragically, Khan passed away on December 31, 2018, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and fans alike.

7 best movies of Kader Khan to watch this weekend

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Kader Khan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar

Director: Prakash Mehra

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 1978

Where to watch: YouTube

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) is a classic Bollywood drama directed and co-written by Prakash Mehra. The film follows the journey of Sikandar (played by Amitabh Bachchan), an orphan who rises from poverty to become a wealthy and powerful man. Kader Khan portrays Nawab, a supporting character who plays a significant role in Sikandar's life. With its compelling storyline, memorable dialogues, and stellar performances, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar remains an enduring favorite among audiences, showcasing Khan's versatility as an actor.

Advertisement

Coolie (1983)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kader Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, Waheeda Rahman, Shoma Anand

Director: Manmohan Desai

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1983

Where to watch: Zee5

Coolie (1983) is a Bollywood action-drama directed by Manmohan Desai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as Iqbal, a young man who becomes a coolie to support his family. Kader Khan portrays the character of Munshi, a paternal figure who mentors Iqbal. The movie gained significant attention due to its intense action sequences and emotional storyline, particularly following an accident during filming that left Bachchan critically injured.

Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990)

Cast: Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Farah Naaz, Asrani, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Pancholi, Gulshan Grover

Director: Aziz Sejawal

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release year: 1990

Where to watch: Prime Video

Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990) is a Bollywood comedy film directed by Aziz Sejawal. The movie revolves around the humorous antics of two con artist brothers, played by Jackie Shroff and Aditya Pancholi, who get entangled in a series of misadventures. Kader Khan shines in the role of Inspector Bhupendra Singh, adding comedic flair to the narrative with his impeccable timing and witty dialogue delivery. Filled with laughter and entertaining plot twists, the film remains a beloved comedy classic.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kader Khan, Mukesh Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Johnny Lever

Director: Sameer Malkan

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: Prime Video

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) is a Bollywood action-comedy directed by Sameer Malkan. The film features Akshay Kumar as a police officer and Saif Ali Khan as a movie star, who team up to solve a murder case. Kader Khan portrays Inspector Pandey, adding comic relief with his hilarious antics and memorable dialogues. His portrayal of the bumbling yet endearing police officer adds depth to the film's comedic elements.

Advertisement

Judwaa (1997)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Divya Bharti, Shakti Kapoor

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: Prime Video

Judwaa (1997) is a Bollywood comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The movie stars Salman Khan in a double role alongside Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Kader Khan plays the role of Inspector Havaldar, who adds comedic elements to the plot with his eccentricities and interactions with the main characters. With its entertaining storyline, catchy music, and humorous performances, Judwaa became a commercial success and remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Karnik

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2004

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) is a Bollywood romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. This is one of Kader Khan’s comedy movies and he portrays the character of Mr. Lalwani, the landlord of the protagonists. His performance adds comedic elements to the storyline with his humorous interactions and eccentricities. With its blend of romance, comedy, and entertaining musical numbers, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was well-received by audiences and remains a popular choice among fans of Bollywood cinema.

Masti Nahi Sasti (2017)

Cast: Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Razak Khan, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Junior Mehmood

Director: Iqbal Baksh

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: YouTube

Masti Nahi Sasti is a Bollywood comedy film released in 2017, directed by Iqbal Baksh. The movie features veteran actors Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Kader Khan in prominent roles. Kader Khan portrays a comedic character, contributing to the film's humor with his witty dialogue delivery and comedic timing. The film revolves around a series of misadventures and comedic situations, making it an entertaining watch for fans of lighthearted comedy in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Kader Khan's movies transcend generations, as his timeless performances continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. With a career spanning over forty years, Khan's versatility as an actor, comedian, and dialogue writer earned him a revered status in the industry.